M1 Sheffield: Motorway finally reopens after being closed for nine hours
The M1 has finally re-opened near Sheffield – after being shut for nine hours
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:49 pm
The road re-opened at 2.30pm after it had been closed since police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving vehicles and debris on the M1 at around 5.20am today.
It is not believed anyone was seriously injured.
But the M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 35 was closed due to a large diesel spillage, which spread for around 10km.
It stretched from Thorpe Hesley and Chapeltown to Meadowhall.
It has also affected other roads and the local bus services as traffic was diverted.
National Highways has now said on social media: “The spillage has been treated and the road is now open.”