Teenagers hurt in Sheffield racist attack as women try to pull their muslim headcoverings off
Two teenagers were reported injured after a group of women tried to pull their muslim headcoverings off as they left their Sheffield mosque, say police.
The incident is being treated as a racist hate crime by police officers who today appealed for information to track town the perpetrators of the attack on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe.
Read More
Officers say they had a report that the girls, aged 14 and 13, were leaving a place of worship in Staniforth Road when they were approached by four unknown women at around 7.40pm on Thursday October 14.
A spokesman said: “The women assaulted them both by grabbing them and trying to remove their traditional Muslim dress and hijab - causing them to suffer minor injuries.
“Since the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, officers have carried out extensive lines of enquiry and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you know who might be involved?
“If you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 988 of 14 October.”