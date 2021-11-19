Teenagers hurt in Sheffield racist attack as women try to pull their muslim headcoverings off

The incident is being treated as a racist hate crime by police officers who today appealed for information to track town the perpetrators of the attack on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe.

Officers say they had a report that the girls, aged 14 and 13, were leaving a place of worship in Staniforth Road when they were approached by four unknown women at around 7.40pm on Thursday October 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two teenagers were injured when a group of women tried to pull their headcovering off on Staniforth Road, as they left their Sheffield mosque

A spokesman said: “The women assaulted them both by grabbing them and trying to remove their traditional Muslim dress and hijab - causing them to suffer minor injuries.

“Since the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, officers have carried out extensive lines of enquiry and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Do you know who might be involved?