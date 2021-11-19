Councillor Pauline Markham, 68, who represents the Darfield Ward, was walking her dog at Broomhill Park off Pontefract Road at around 2.30pm, when she was approached by a man who asked if she was a councillor, before punching her in the face, knocking her to the floor.

Her ward colleague, councillor Kevin Osborne, said Councillor Markham was found by a passer by, and was taken to hospital.

"People should be able to go about their business, in Darfield and beyond without fear of being attacked. It's completely unacceptable."

"I'm angry about it because it's one of these things where I wish I could have helped," added Coun Osborne.

Councillor Markham is currently recovering from the ordeal.

South Yorkshire Police have appealled for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called by a member of the public at about 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday 18 November) to report an assault on a woman in Broomhill Park, Barnsley.

"The woman, aged in her 60s, was approached by a man and reportedly struck to the face, before he left in the direction of the Old Moor Tavern. The woman then fell and hurt her head as she did so.

"The woman received treatment from a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew and was transported to hospital."

Acting Inspector Kevin Jenkins, from South Yorkshire Police’s Hoyland Neighbourhood Policing Team who are overseeing the investigation, said: “This is an awful incident which has left a woman needing hospital treatment and will not be tolerated."

Officers are now seeking to identify the man involved. He is described as white, about 5ft7in tall, of medium build and aged in his early 40s. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a black hoody and jeans. He had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier with him.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or has CCTV footage which may have captured the incident occurring or where the offender left in the direction of, they are asked to call 101, quoting incident 432 of 18 November.