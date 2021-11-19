Highways Yorkshire say that the problems on the M1 southbound between junction 35 and junction 33, are due a substantial spillage of diesel stretching over 10km.

Buses in Sheffield are now being affected by the closure of the M1 today

A spokesman said: “We currently do not have an ETA for reopening.

“As you can imagine this will take a considerable amount of time to clear. We cannot open the road until it is clear and declared safe.”

But bus companies are now reporting problems as traffic jams spread onto other roads in Sheffield.

Travel South Yorkshire said service 135 was missing High Green due to the traffic issues caused by the closure of the M1 between Junctions 33 and 35a.

It said: “Service is currently running Sheffield to Chapeltown (missing High Green), then Rotherham to Chapeltown.”

Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “We are experiencing a high volume of traffic in Chapeltown due to the accident on the M1 this is causing problems for our service, 1, 2, 86, 72. We are sorry for any problems that are caused.”

The firm added: “Due to an accident on the M1 all traffic has been diverted into Sheffield by various routes which is causing many delays on are services. Please be patient as we try to get services back to normal running.”