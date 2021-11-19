Injection spiking Sheffield: More cases reported to South Yorkshire Police
More injection spiking cases have been reported in Sheffield, it has emerged.
South Yorkshire Police has revealed that four investigations into “suspected spiking” were launched in Sheffield last weekend.
Two of them were reported injection spikings.
Read More
In a statement, the police force said: “We have got four investigations launched after suspected spiking incidents in Sheffield at the weekend. Two of these are reported spiking by injection but we’ll need to await toxicology to confirm.”
A number of injection spiking incidents have been reported in the city over recent weeks, leading to police chiefs to issue a warning to those on nights out in pubs and clubs.
The warning came after three women were hospitalised over the Halloween weekend due to suspected injection spiking incidents.
Two of the incidents occurred at Code on Eyre Street and the other was at Popworld on Carver Street.
Two victims were 18-year-old and one was 19.