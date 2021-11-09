LIVE BLOG: Sheffield news as police announce more injection spiking investigations

Updates from The Star team as South Yorkshire Police reveal more reports of injection spiking were made over the weekend.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 10:27 am

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, November 9).

Refresh this page for updates on today's top news, which so far includes how plans have been submitted for a new pre-school nursery, takeaway food restaurant and drive-thru on the car park of the former Damon's restaurant in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has received more reports of injection spiking

Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 11:03

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 11:03

10:27am - Injection spiking Sheffield: More incidents reported to police

More incidents of injection spiking were reported to South Yorkshire Police last weekend, it has been revealed.

Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 11:02

10.02am - Brewster Partners Sheffield: HMRC asked to investigate city firm for alleged furlough fraud

Brewster Partners could face an investigation by HMRC over allegedly encouraging staff to carry on working during furlough in breach of rules.

A Sheffield-based recruitment firm could be investigated by HMRC over allegations furloughed staff were told to carry on working and lie about it.

