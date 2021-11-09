They were deployed to the Eyre Street area earlier today and a number of side roads have been taped off.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple police vehicles are in the Eyre Street area of Sheffield city centre this afternoon following concerns for the welfare of a woman

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “There are a number of road closures in place in the directly surrounding area so please avoid the area.”