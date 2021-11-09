Police incident Sheffield: Emergency services respond to concerns for welfare of woman

Emergency services are in Sheffield city centre this afternoon after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

By Claire Lewis and David Kessen
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:26 pm

They were deployed to the Eyre Street area earlier today and a number of side roads have been taped off.

Read More

Read More
Police incident Sheffield: Roads sealed off around Eyre Street and people urged ...

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Multiple police vehicles are in the Eyre Street area of Sheffield city centre this afternoon following concerns for the welfare of a woman

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “There are a number of road closures in place in the directly surrounding area so please avoid the area.”

Police have sealed off a number of streets in Sheffield city centre over concerns for the safety of a woman