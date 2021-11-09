Police incident Sheffield: Emergency services respond to concerns for welfare of woman
Emergency services are in Sheffield city centre this afternoon after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:26 pm
They were deployed to the Eyre Street area earlier today and a number of side roads have been taped off.
Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: “There are a number of road closures in place in the directly surrounding area so please avoid the area.”