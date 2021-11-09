Petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen plc were given permission to develop the site off J33, in 2019, and more detailed plans have now been approved.

The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.

How the new Welcome Break could look on the M1 near Sheffield. Cartwright and Gross Ltd

The site will also include a petrol station, service area and Starbucks drive thru.

If approved, 300 jobs could be created, and the service station will operate 24/7.

In total there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 HGV parking spaces, 16parking spaces for coaches, 14 parking spaces for cars towing caravans and15 motorcycle parking spaces.

A new slip road will be created to join the parkway, so vehicles leaving the service station could access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.

The main building will be set to the north of the M1, with parking to the south, with access taken via a new slip road on an existing underpass.

As part of the site falls in a flood area, the Environment Agency has “strongly recommended” the use of flood resistance and resilience measures “wherepossible”.

Residents objected on the grounds of increased traffic, noise, air and light pollution, flooding, highway safety, and loss of wildlife habitat.

Concerns were also raised about houses being “devalued” by the scheme.

Ward Councillors objected on the grounds of noise and air pollution, extra traffic, and flooding.

They requested that any jobs created be recruited for locally.

Two letters of support were received, welcoming parking provision for HGVs.

A report to the planning board states: “The consideration of this application is not to reopen any of the above arguments relating to the principle of the development and highway impact, these have been deemed acceptable under the outline and this application cannot lawfully be refused on those grounds.

“The only matters for consideration are the appearance and scale of the building and the layout and landscaping of the site.”