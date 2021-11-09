Whether its to earn some extra money to pay for festivities, or to fill some time during the Christmas holidays, lots of people are going to be after a part time job this winter that they can fit in around other responsibiliies.

There are plenty on offer in Sheffield at the moment, and employers have struggled to fill some places in the hospitality sector.

Meadowhall has a number of part time jobs available

Here are some of the jobs in Sheffield that are available:

Meadowhall:

Hugo Boss is looking for seasonal staff. Deadline Sunday, November 21. Apply to: [email protected] Nomination is looking for a sales advisor over Christmas period. Training will be given. Bring your CV to the kiosk. Fridays are looking for kitchen staff. Part time and full time positions are available and different job roles within the kitchen. Deadline November 30th. Take a CV and covering letter into a store.Poundland is looking for Christmas temps. Deadine is November 14. Email CV and covering letter to [email protected] New wants a sales consultant. Deadline November 13. Email CV to [email protected]

Blue Inc wants sales assistants. Take a CV and covering letter into store by November 22.

Boots wants a fragrance consultant. See Sally Williams, KGA account manager in store to apply by December 13.

Quiz is looking for part time employees. Apply with CV to the store by November 17.

Next is looking for sales staff. Apply online at https://careers.next.co.uk/ by December 31.

Neal's Yard Remedies wants a customer advisor. Bring CV with cover letter to store by November 20.

Sienna requires a kitchen porter. Apply online to https://careers.zannagroup.com/566330 by November 15. Yo! is recruiting front of house, kitchen positions and kitchen porter. All training done in house. Apply online: https://yosushi.com/careers by November 27.

Vue Cinema wants customer assistants. Apply online at https://careers.myvue.com/mobile/Interim.aspx?url=https://careers.myvue.com/cinema-jobs-at-vue by November 30

Blacks is looking for a part time sales assistants. Take a CV and covering letter into the store by November 13.

Charles Clinkard wants a part time retail assistant. Send CV to [email protected] by November 20.

Vodafone is recruiting a retail adviser. Take CV and covering letter into a store by November 30.

Tasty Plaice wants a counter assistant. Email your CV to [email protected] with availability by November 14.

Eurochange wants sales advisers. Apply online: www.eurochange.co.uk/careers by November 30.

Michael Kors is looking for sales associates. Take a CV and covering letter into the store by November 14.

Other part time jobs:

Compass are recruiting part time staff to work on matchday’s at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground. Apply online at https://www.compasseventjobs.com/results/88338/events-staff-for-sheffield-united/Sheffield Wednesday are looking for matchday staff at Hillsborough. Apply online at https://www.swfc.co.uk/club/swfc-vacancies/Amazon are recruiting delivery drivers.