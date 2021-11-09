Sheffield patients struggling with GP telephone appointments and accessing surgeries, says watchdog

Healthwatch Sheffield has repeatedly flagged up these issues during the year but says the problems are still persisting.

It highlights one GP surgery which refused to allow a patient who was exempt from wearing a face mask to sit in the waiting room and told them to wait outside.

The watchdog heard 25 experiences from people attending 17 different GP practices in September.

Nine gave very positive feedback, saying staff were friendly and supportive, but others were unhappy.

The report says: “Five people told us they couldn’t get through on the phone when they needed an appointment – the line was never answered or it cut out, rather than them being placed in a telephone queue.

“We also heard about other issues relating to appointments, some people said that they had a telephone appointment booked but never received a call.

“Others said the telephone appointment system was inflexible – it doesn’t work for people who cannot use their phones while at work, and some people feel it’s another hoop to jump through in order to get the test or treatment they feel they need to receive in person.”

Accessibility at GP practices is a continuing problem, recently highlighted by Disability Sheffield who made a video with patients speaking about their experiences and how simple changes could make a big difference.

Healthwatch’s report adds: “We heard that changes to a telephone service meant blind or visually impaired patients could no longer book appointments without help as when calling the practice, patients have to select a numbered option before speaking to someone.

“Previously, people who were unable to use the automated system, due to visual impairment, language barriers or other issues, were able to wait until the automated message ended, and stay on the line to speak to a receptionist. This option has now been removed.

“We also heard about a new intercom system at a GP which has caused issues for patients. The buttons are difficult for visually impaired patients to use, and the intercom is high up, making it inaccessible for some people with a physical disability.

“Another person said that a GP practice wasn’t allowing people who were exempt from wearing a face covering into the waiting room, and instead they had to wait outside.

“The person we spoke to felt this was unhelpful, especially considering that those who cannot wear a face covering may have health conditions which make it difficult for them to stand outside for a long while.

“Most of the people telling us about these issues said that changes were introduced with little or no notice, which made it harder for them to access services and they didn’t know they would need support.”

Problems with GP appointments has been a recurring theme in Healthwatch reports throughout the year and has been highlighted almost every month as an issue.