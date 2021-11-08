Jaguar Estates submitted the plans with agents ADD Architects to demolish the existing turning circle on the site at Sevenairs Road, Beighton, to make way for new businesses.

Who will take over the takeaway and drive-thru has not yet been made public but there is already a KFC, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s and Greggs nearby and Crystal Peaks shopping centre across the road.

Damon's restaurant which is being turned into a Wetherspoons next to where a Taco Bell is being built. This new planning application for a hot food takeaway, drive thru and pre-school nursery is for the former Damon's car park.

The proposed nursery will sit next to the takeaway and have capacity for around 50 pupils.

A car park for 44 vehicles – including two disabled spaces and five electric spaces with charging points – is planned to be shared among the various businesses.

There will also be two separate sets of secure cycle lockers for staff of the drive-thru and takeaway.

In a planning statement, the developer and agent said: “This planning application seeks to deliver a commercial scheme in a location which clearly lends itself to development of this nature.

“Whilst that is the case, the applicant has carefully curated the proposals to ensure that the matters which are of most relevance to the determination of this application are appropriate to the specific characteristics of the site but also the wider townscape context.”

So far, no members of the public have commented on the planning application.

Sheffield Council, as the local planning authority, will decide on whether to give permission for the plans.

When is Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons and Taco Bell opening?

The new Wetherspoons at the former Damon’s restaurant site will be called the Scarsdale Hundred, which was a Saxon name for the area.

It was scheduled to open on November 16 but the launch date was pushed back two weeks to November 30.

The Taco Bell was granted planning permission from the council in late 2019 to be built on part of the former car park.