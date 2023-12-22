John Shuttleworth, the Sheffield comedy icon, has unveiled a festive song and video ahead of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield comedy icon John Shuttleworth has recorded and unveiled a festive song and video ahead of Christmas.

The comedian and singer, famous for his comedy songs, and who has starred in sitcoms, has included the song in a video he has released on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter. You can see it below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told fans on Twitter: "Here’s my Christmas offering for 2023, followers. ‘We Saw the New Year in.. In An Inn!’ Hope you like it and Kevin Baldwin’s super animated sections. Have a cracking Crimbo and New Year - wherever you may see it in!"

The video sees him performing the song in an armchair next to a Christmas tree in a bay window, before a friend's dog turns up.

He said: "This song is about the year when it wasn't a merry Christmas - but it was not a bad new year."

Delighted fans have already commented on the song.

One Tweeted: "Very good. Interesting to see you're experimenting with a jazz-funk feel."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: "Smashing it! Should be a contender for the top of the Christmas charts."

And one stated: "Fantastic John!! Now please write next year’s English Eurovision song for that bloke from years and years…!"

Last year, John hit the headlines when he had to abandon a gig at a Peak District beauty spot after a fan needed rescuing by mountain rescue teams.

John, a character created and performed by former King Edward VII pupil Graham Fellows, has been around since the 1980s and has had his own radio and television series.

Before coming up with the character, Mr Fellows had a top four hit as the character Jilted John in 1978.