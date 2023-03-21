Yorkshire’s famous for its humour – and nowhere more than Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Over the years, the city has been home to some of the most hilarous comedians the world has ever seen, and if you look into the wider South Yorkshire area, the comedy heritage spills out into Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster too.

While we all know about Michael Palin, whose work with Monty Python made him globally famous, and the Chuckle Brothers, who had generations of children rolling around laughing through Chucklevision, there are many others born here, brought up here, or with other close links the the city, and we also have a great tradition of comedy clubs.

We’ve put together a gallery of who we believe may be the 14 best and most famous comedians linked to Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

1 . Michael Palin Born and brought up near Ranmoor, Michael Palin was one of the stars of Monty Python's Flying Circus, making him one of the most famous comedians ever,. He was in the famous 'Parrot sketch' - perhaps the most famous comedy sketch ever.

2 . Bobby Knutt Former Abbeydale Grammar School pupil Bobby Knutt, pictured in the Lyceum panto as the Baron in Cinderella in 2007, made his name as a stand-up and was a regular on the TV show The Comedians, later well known for roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Benidorm. He died in 2017

3 . Toby Foster Also well known as a radio presenter on Radio Sheffield, Toby Foster, from Rotherham, was among the cast of Peter Kay's hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, and is well known in Sheffield as the stand-up comedy compere of the city's Last Laugh comedy club

4 . Marti Caine Sheffield born and bred, Marti Caine made her name on the talent show New Faces in 1975, beating rivals including Lenny Henry and Victoria Wood to win the contest. She was given her own self-titled TV show on BBC2 showcasing her dance, comedic and musical talents. In the 1980s, she returned to New Faces as its compère, and starred in the BBC sitcom Hilary, written specially for her. She died in 1995.