The fan’s sat nav had taken him the wrong way, and after arriving at a footpath above the cavern, the gig-goer slipped and fell, holding onto a tree to stop him plunging down a 100ft drop.

Derbyshire Police called in Edale Mountain Rescue to save the stricken man, with the singer abondaningin the show at the venue, known as ‘The Devil's Arse’.

Picture shows the man who had to be rescued. Picture: Mark Perkins

Edale Mountain Rescue were called out at 8.50pm, and were on the scene for well over two hours carrying out the dramatic rescue.

One of the volunteers said: “A gentleman who had travelled to attend the ‘Devils Arse’ John Shuttleworth concert, had followed his sat nav while walking from his overnight accommodation to the cavern but had somehow managed to end up on a footpath above the cavern.

"He came into extreme difficulties and slipped, just managing to catch a tree to arrest his fall, inches from a 100ft drop to the cavern floor. Unfortunately the concert had to be cancelled, and people had to be evacuated from the area due to the danger of rocks being dislodged onto the concert goers below. #

Sheffield cult singer John Shuttleworth abandoned a show at Peak Cavern last night after a rescue team were called to a stricken fan. PIctured is the Edale Mountain Rescue team at the scene

"Team members made their way to the top and quickly rigged up a technical rope rescue system. Once this was all in place, a team member was lowered down to the gentlemans position, where he was secured into a rescue nappy.

He said the man had suffered a cut and some bruising above one of his eyes, but otherwise seemed fit and well.

The team hauled both the rescuer and the rescue man back up to the crag top, where he was handed over to a paramedic for further assessment.

He did not need to go to hospital and was given a lift back to his accommodation by a resue team member.

Mr Shuttleworth - real name Graham Fellows – said on Twitter today has pledged to write a song about the incident and perform it when he can complete the gig.

He said: “Last night a man was on the way to my gig, but got lost and slipped and fell off a cliff. He was saved by a tree stump, and rescued in a giant nappy!

The slope on which the fan was stuck. Picture: Mark Perkins

“Delighted the man is safe and well, and I suppose I’ll have to write a song about the incident now. I can perform it when I return to finish the abandoned gig. I’ll let you know when it is, folks!”. He also thanks his audience for evacuating from the scene so quickly.

Mr Shuttleworth is well known for his humorous songs, and made his name with the television series 500 Bus Stops, with songs such as Smells Like White Spirit and Life is Like a Salad Bar.

Graham Fellows first hit the charts in the 1970s under the name of Jilted John, reaching number four in the charts

Fan Mark Perkins, from Millhouses, said shouting could be heard about 20 minutes into the show, and it became apparent something was wrong during the interval. There was shouting and the stricken man could be seen.