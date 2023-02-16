News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield has produced some of the best musicians in the world - and here are some of the bands and singers from the city we love to listen to
12 Sheffield bands we love to listen to – including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Bring Me the Horizon

Sheffield has produced some pretty good bands over the years.

By David Kessen
1 hour ago

From big names in the 60s, to one of most famous and successful bands in the country at present, the city has had an impressive track record when it comes to hitmakers going on to make a name for themselves.

But we’ve also got some pretty fine bands playing locally, who many outside our city may have missed out on.

Either way, we’ve put together a gallery of 12 of the great bands and singers that we love to listen to. Who would you have included?

1. Arctic Monkeys

No mistaking these massive stars - Arctic Monkeys, from High Green, pictured playing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday September 18, 2018, have been big names since I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, all those years ago. The city will hear them live at Hillsborough Park later this year. Picture: Chris Etchells

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. Pulp

Pulp had been around for years before they hit the big time in the 90s, with hits like Common People and Disco 2000. How can you not love a band that sings about loads of Sheffield landmarks in their less famous song, Wickerman? PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Photo: Yui Mok

3. Def Leppard

After playing early gigs in small local venues, Def Leppard, a collection of Tapton and King Edwards old boys, became massive in the 80s with hits like Animal and Pour Some Sugar on Me. And they even came back to play the Wapentake, where they are pictured, in 1995.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. The Human League

The Human League's massive hit in the 1980s was Don't You Want Me? But the city certainly wants this great band and their many hits

Photo: Daniel Martino

Sheffield