12 Sheffield bands we love to listen to – including Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Bring Me the Horizon
Sheffield has produced some pretty good bands over the years.
From big names in the 60s, to one of most famous and successful bands in the country at present, the city has had an impressive track record when it comes to hitmakers going on to make a name for themselves.
But we’ve also got some pretty fine bands playing locally, who many outside our city may have missed out on.
Either way, we’ve put together a gallery of 12 of the great bands and singers that we love to listen to. Who would you have included?
Page 1 of 3