Sheffield has produced some pretty good bands over the years.

From big names in the 60s, to one of most famous and successful bands in the country at present, the city has had an impressive track record when it comes to hitmakers going on to make a name for themselves.

But we’ve also got some pretty fine bands playing locally, who many outside our city may have missed out on.

Either way, we’ve put together a gallery of 12 of the great bands and singers that we love to listen to. Who would you have included?

1 . Arctic Monkeys No mistaking these massive stars - Arctic Monkeys, from High Green, pictured playing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday September 18, 2018, have been big names since I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, all those years ago. The city will hear them live at Hillsborough Park later this year.

2 . Pulp Pulp had been around for years before they hit the big time in the 90s, with hits like Common People and Disco 2000. How can you not love a band that sings about loads of Sheffield landmarks in their less famous song, Wickerman?

3 . Def Leppard After playing early gigs in small local venues, Def Leppard, a collection of Tapton and King Edwards old boys, became massive in the 80s with hits like Animal and Pour Some Sugar on Me. And they even came back to play the Wapentake, where they are pictured, in 1995.

4 . The Human League The Human League's massive hit in the 1980s was Don't You Want Me? But the city certainly wants this great band and their many hits