The 17-year-old from Sheffield will join the hugely successful Academy, which has nurtured some of the best of UK motorsport talent into the senior levels of the sport, including Elfyn Evans, George Russell, Jess Hawkins and Jake Dennis.

The Academy has a proven track record of success, with 12 Academy drivers and five graduates winning championships in 2023.

Rowan is now one of only 31 newly announced drivers in this year’s academy, taking on The Futures Programme. This squad will be bolstered by other new recruits including British F4 runner up Will Macintyre and karting champion Freddie Slater.

Rowan at Motorsport UK. L-R: Hugh Chambers, Katie Baldwin, Rowan and John Ryan.

The Futures programme identifies, develops and supports talented competitors aged 15-24 who demonstrate exceptional potential to progress through the competitors’ pathway into the Team UK programme and beyond.

Offering exclusive industry insight, specialist workshops, education sessions and bespoke events, the programme is aimed at developing and improving all round driving ability.

This news comes on the back of Rowan being the first driver announced for the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Campaign with Argenti Motorsport.

Before driving and testing F4, the Yorkshire-based racing star had a successful karting career where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

Since the age of five, Rowan has won a multitude of trophies across the UK and was crowned UK Junior Karting Champion, the youngest ever winner of the National Series, at the age of 14.

Before that, the early stages of his motorsport journey began at the tender age of two where he rode electric trial bikes all across the UK.

Rowan said: “2024 is already shaping up to be a pretty amazing year. It’s a privilege to be on the Motorsport Academy’s 2024 line-up and their support will make a lot of difference as I progress through F4 for the first time.

“I’m really looking forward to competing against some familiar faces from karting – and good friends – whilst racing on some of the UK’s most iconic circuits as the season begins in April. I can’t wait to get started.”

Katie Baldwin, head of Competitor Development at Motorsport UK, said: “The Motorsport UK Academy is a platform for the UK’s most promising talent to be developed into well rounded and high performing drivers.

“Identifying and helping to drive forward the next generation of talent across all disciplines of the sport is very much a key priority for Motorsport UK, and I’m pleased to welcome Rowan to the latest intake of talented drivers and co-drivers into this season’s Academy programmes.

“Congratulations to all our athletes on their selection and we look forward to another busy year of success stories from the best of Britain’s rising stars.”