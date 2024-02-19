Orchard Square confirms a third year of support for the city’s Archer Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Archer Project, a centre for homeless and vulnerable adults, is based less than a mile from Orchard Square at the back of Sheffield Cathedral, and provides a safe, warm, welcoming environment where people can come to take steps to change their lives, on the pathway out of homelessness.

The charity works to provide crisis support, medical support, development opportunities through a volunteer scheme, and work place openings through social enterprises - one being Printed by Us, the award-winning screen printing workshops and related merchandise store, now located in Orchard Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of the ongoing partnership follows the appointment of Archer Project beneficiary, Danielle Richards, to the role of Security Officer within Orchard Square. Commenting on her new role, Danielle said: “I am absolutely delighted to take on this role as a fully trained Door Supervisor and CCTV badge holder - something I have aspired to do since I was 15 years old .

Pictured left to right are: Tim Renshaw, CEO, The Archer Project; Danielle Richards, Orchard Square, security officer and Shay Murray, Orchard Square manager.

“As a teenager I sought help at The Archer Project and through their support I was able to rebuild my life and develop the skills I needed.

“Orchard Square is a great company to work for, and a great team to be part of in terms of collaboration and ongoing development. It’s very poignant for me that the company I’m now working for are supporters of The Archer Project, the organisation which has helped me to get the role I do today.”

Orchard Square Manager, Shay Murray comments: “As a business, we are proud to continue our support for The Archer Project, our city centre neighbour, in their ongoing work across our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have various plans in place over this next year, working with our tenants to raise awareness and funds through events - and another sleepout - for this very worthwhile cause, supporting positive change for vulnerable people within our city.

“And a big welcome to Danielle who has recently joined our security team. Through our link with Printed by Us, where she was working, we identified her as a potential candidate for our security team – and following interviews she landed the job! We are delighted to have her on board: she is a great asset to the team.”

Tim Renshaw, CEO at The Archer Project, said: ““We love our partnership with Orchard Square. They are so supportive and, from a city point of view, businesses working with charities is really important.

“Homelessness impacts all of us and it’s only together that we’ll understand and address the awfulness of homelessness and build opportunities to change lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year members of the Orchard Square team took part in The Archer Project’s Bossin’ It city wide Sleep Out campaign, raising £3,000 in sponsorship.