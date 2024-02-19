Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four pups in the care of the RSPCA in South Yorkshire could be named, thanks to your suggestions.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA is looking for names for these pups

The puppies were taken in by the animal charity at the beginning of February. They are a 'large breed' type. Two are girls and two are boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre said: "We are asking for your help to name our four gorgeous puppies.

"It could be a single name or a theme we can use.

"Winning names will be chosen and announced on Monday 26th (February) at midday."

To be in with a chance of winning, people have to like RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre's page on Facebook, share the competition post and comment with your chosen names.