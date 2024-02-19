Competition to name litter of pups in care of RSPCA in South Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four pups in the care of the RSPCA in South Yorkshire could be named, thanks to your suggestions.
The puppies were taken in by the animal charity at the beginning of February. They are a 'large breed' type. Two are girls and two are boys.
In a Facebook post, RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre said: "We are asking for your help to name our four gorgeous puppies.
"It could be a single name or a theme we can use.
"Winning names will be chosen and announced on Monday 26th (February) at midday."
To be in with a chance of winning, people have to like RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre's page on Facebook, share the competition post and comment with your chosen names.
Describing how the pups ended up in the care of the RSPCA, the charity said: "We had a mum and pups come into the centre, unfortunately after trying her best, mum was just not able to take care of the pups so we are having to hand rear them."