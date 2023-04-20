The globally adored rock group’s 2022 album was the most sold cassette tape of 2022.

The Arctic Monkeys continue to evolve the music industry, with the cassette tape for their latest album ‘The Car’.

The tape was the most sold out of all cassette tapes last year, an impressive feat for the Sheffield-band considering the album was only released in October 2022.

Now, research from the British Phonographic Industry has revealed cassette sales are at their highest level in 20-years.

Ten years ago in 2012, 3,823 cassettes were sold. Comparatively, in 2022, over 195,000 cassettes were sold.

Paul Williams of the British Phonographic Industry, told Sky News : “Not long ago, people would have written off the cassette, but I think you have to learn the lessons of the vinyl market which had an incredible revival.”

He added: “It’s something at a lower level, but it is happening now with cassettes. There’s this return for people wanting to own music, to go out and buy.”

Cassettes from stars such as Harry Styles and Florence + the Machine also helped to make up the number.

Interestingly, the top 20 cassettes sold in 2022 were all new releases.

The Arctic Monkeys’ successful album was also nominated for a coveted Ivor Novello Award on Wednesday.