Sheffield-based band are set to play at Foro Sol in Mexico City on 6 October 2023

Arctic Monkeys have announced the date that tickets for their show in Mexico City will go on sale.

The Sheffield-based rock band are set to perform at Foro Sol in Mexico City on 6 October 2023. They took to their Instagram account to let their over 6 million followers know that tickets for the upcoming show will be available from Tuesday 18 April at 2pm.

They added that those who sign up before 4pm on Thursday 13th April, can receive sneaky access to pre-sale.

The Sheffield band released their first album back in 2006 and have rarely off the music scene since then and have seven albums under their belts with international success and tours

Fans took to social media to announce their excitement over the latest announcement.

One commented on their support saying: “Arctic Monkeys AND backseat lovers!!”

Another added: “COME TO UNITED KINGDOM AGAIN! I WOULD LOVE TO SEE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME

The Sheffield-based rock band currently have two albums in the top 40 biggest selling albums of the year so far, ‘AM’ and ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’.

They are also headlining at Glastonbury alongside Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Lizzo.

On their tour, the group are being supported by @fontainesband and @the.backseat.lovers who are both successful in their own right. Fontaines D.C. is an Irish post-punk band formed in Dublin in 2017 and have already picked up many awards.

The Backseat Lovers, who impressed audiences with their heart-wrenching song "Kilby Girl" have also achieved great success on Spotify. The band’s 2019 single, "Kilby Girl", has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify.

Arctic Monkeys frontman, Alex Turner, who famously dated the stunning fashion icon, Alexa Chung, claims to only have taken his first gig at The Grapes in Sheffield city centre “just to get to the end of the night and pull the bird that I fancied” but the event turned out to launch a stratospheric music career for the young lads from Sheffield.

The great success of The Arctic Monkeys coincided with the growing popularity of online social networks and they were one of the first bands to promote themselves on MySpace as opposed to relying on labels to advertise their music.

