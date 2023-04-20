News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Look inside £650,000 home 'designed by award-winning architects' in city's most expensive neighbourhood

A refurbished 1930s home in Millhouses, Sheffield, has been put up for sale for between £650,000 and £675,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

Millhouses and Bents Green was recently revealed to be the most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield in which to buy a house, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. This property on Sterndale Road is said to have been designed by “local award winning architects”, though these designers have not been named in the listing on Zoopla.

The four bedroom semi-detached home is a “unique property” in the way it combines original features with “sustainable interiors and bespoke kitchens”. The refurbishment also extended the property to the side and rear.

On the ground floor, the entrance hall provides access to a downstairs toilet, living room and a large, open plan kitchen/diner. There is a sliding door separating the living room from the kitchen/diner, but when opened, it appears to extend the open plan space to include this room.

On the first floor, there is a study, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. There are no en-suites in this house officially, though the shower room on the second floor, which is across a small landing from a sole fourth bedroom.

The rear garden ascends as you pass through it, with steps rising to a lawn area and then again to decking at the far end.

Bents Green and Millhouses has been found to be the most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield to buy a house.

1. Found in Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhood

Bents Green and Millhouses has been found to be the most expensive neighbourhood in Sheffield to buy a house. Photo: Zoopla

The property is said to have sustainable interiors and a bespoke kitchen.

2. Modern refurb

The property is said to have sustainable interiors and a bespoke kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen comes with a contemporary finish and was designed by Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens.

3. 'Bespoke' kitchen

The kitchen comes with a contemporary finish and was designed by Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens. Photo: Zoopla

The rear of the property opens up onto the garden.

4. Bi-folding doors

The rear of the property opens up onto the garden. Photo: Zoopla

