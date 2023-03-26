News you can trust since 1887
Harry Styles spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski following split from Olivia Wilde

Chart-topping pop star Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowski following his split from Olivia Wilde.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:13 BST

Harry Styles has been filmed passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski following his split from Olivia Wilde. The former One Direction star reportedly split from the Don’t Worry Darling director in November, with a source telling People magazine the break-up was ‘amicable’.

The 29-year-old has recently performed in Tokyo as part of his worldwide Love On Tour shows. He was spotted in Japan’s capital in an intense embrace with model Ratajkowski, filmed by Mail Online.

In the video, the couple are seen in a passionate clinch while standing next to a car in the street. As the kiss escalates, Emily places a hand on Harry’s face. Earlier that night, the pair were spotted dancing together in a crowd of people as loud music boomed in the background.

    Ratajkowski, who starred in hit movie Gone Girl, recently split from husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since their split, the model has been linked to many famous names, including comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André.

    Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted kissing in Japan
    The model is the first woman to be spotted with the One Direction star following his split from Wilde. Previously, Styles has dated celebs including Taylor Swift and Camille Rowe.

