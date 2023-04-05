News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield celebrities when they were young, including Dan Walker, Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker, Naseem Hamed

Dan Walker grinning in a Santa hat, Harry Maguire competing at his school sports day and a fresh-faced Alex Turner with his Arctic Monkeys bandmates.

By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 07:29 BST

These photos show some of Sheffield’s biggest celebrities looking very different to how they do today, either as children or in the early days of their careers, often before they had achieved stardom. Some are hard to recognise, while others look like they have hardly changed at all over the years.

Jarvis Cocker as a schoolboy is already displaying his inimitable style, a boyhood ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed has the swagger of someone who knows he is destined to dominate boxing, and Jessica Ennis, as she was back then, and Joe Root are showing their sporting prowess as youngsters at King Ecgbert School.

A youthful looking Kyle Walker, Jamie Vardy, Sean Bean and Peter Stringfellow are among the other big names to feature in this retro photo gallery.

A young Peter Stringfellow

1. A young Peter Stringfellow.

A young Peter Stringfellow Photo: Other

A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed, who would go on to conquer the world of boxing in captivating style, in the ring with Bomber Graham, Graham's daughter Natasha and trainer Brendan Ingle

2. Young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed

A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed, who would go on to conquer the world of boxing in captivating style, in the ring with Bomber Graham, Graham's daughter Natasha and trainer Brendan Ingle Photo: Unknown

A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed spars at Brendan Ingle's gym in Sheffield shortly after taking up boxing

3. Early days in the ring for 'Prince' Naseem

A young 'Prince' Naseem Hamed spars at Brendan Ingle's gym in Sheffield shortly after taking up boxing Photo: Unknown

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who grew up in Intake, Sheffield, in school aged about 16

4. Teenaged Jarvis Cocker

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who grew up in Intake, Sheffield, in school aged about 16 Photo: submitted

