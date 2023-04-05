Sheffield celebrities when they were young, including Dan Walker, Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker, Naseem Hamed
Dan Walker grinning in a Santa hat, Harry Maguire competing at his school sports day and a fresh-faced Alex Turner with his Arctic Monkeys bandmates.
These photos show some of Sheffield’s biggest celebrities looking very different to how they do today, either as children or in the early days of their careers, often before they had achieved stardom. Some are hard to recognise, while others look like they have hardly changed at all over the years.
Jarvis Cocker as a schoolboy is already displaying his inimitable style, a boyhood ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed has the swagger of someone who knows he is destined to dominate boxing, and Jessica Ennis, as she was back then, and Joe Root are showing their sporting prowess as youngsters at King Ecgbert School.
A youthful looking Kyle Walker, Jamie Vardy, Sean Bean and Peter Stringfellow are among the other big names to feature in this retro photo gallery.