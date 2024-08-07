A61 crash: Motorbike 'overtook car' before fatal collision that killed six near Barnsley
Wakefield Coroner's Court heard today (August 7) how six people died when a motorcycle overtook a vehicle and collided head-on with a car that was carrying a four people on the A61 on July 21.
Parents Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller died alongside their daughters Rubie, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.
The family, from Athersley, in Barnsley, had another daughter, aged 11, who was not with them at the time of the incident.
Husband and wife Chris and Janine Barton, who were both travelling on the motorcycle, also died in the crash, which occurred between Wakefield and Barnsley.
It was heard that a silver Ford Focus being driven by Shane collided head on with the BMW motorcycle being driven by Chris shortly before 4pm. The motorbike was overtaking another vehicle on the single-carriageway road.
All six of the casualties were confirmed deceased at the scene of the collision.
The driver of another car not involved in the crash was arrested days after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. West Yorkshire Police said he remained on bail.
Over £400,000 has been raised by the public for Shannen and Shane’s surviving daughter after a GoFundMe page was set up by family friend Paul Hepple. With the girl’s auntie, the pair are seeking advice from a financial adviser to “ensure the money is managed properly”.
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be decided following the completion of the police investigation.
