Police have issued an update on their investigation after six people were killed in a tragic crash between Barnsley and Wakefield.

A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after six people, including four members of the same family, were killed in a crash on the A61.

Nine-year-old Rubie Morgan-Roller and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, died alongside their mother Shannen Morgan and father Shane Roller, from Athersley, Barnsley, when their car collided with a motorbike.

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30 (top left), Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four (bottom left), Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, died as a result of the crash on the A61 | West Yorkshire Police

Christopher and Janine Barton, also from Barnsley, who were both travelling on the motorcycle, also died in the crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

This morning, West Yorkshire Police issued a short statement updating their investigation.

They said: “The man arrested has been bailed pending further enquiries.“

Yesterday, police announved a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

They also want anyone who may possibly have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online to their live chat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.