An appeal to raise money for a young girl whose parents and sisters died in a tragic crash near Barnsley had now passed £400,000.

The 11-year-old from Barnsley was left an orphan after the crash on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield last month, which also resulted in the deaths of a couple on a motorbike.

Shannen Morgan, 30, and 33-year-old Shane Roller were in a Ford Focus car, along with their two younger daughters, Rubie, nine, and four-year-old Lillie.

The surviving daughter, who The Star is not naming to protect her identity, is said to have decided not to go on a family outing.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, who were on a motorbike together also died.

An online fundraiser to help the bereaved youngster was set up by a close family friend, with a target of raising £3,000. That has now raised £400,335 from more than 22,000 donations, including an anonymous donation of £5,000 from one person.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released on bail.