This is the woman whose death has sparked a huge murder investigation in South Yorkshire.

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell died following an incident inside a house in Doncaster on Saturday night.

Kelli died after police were called to reports of a “dispute” inside a property on Main Street, Sprotbrough at around 8pm.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Kelli Bothwell, 53, was stabbed to death at a house in Doncaster on Saturday.

Formal identification took place yesterday (Monday 7 August), and an earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the investigation is continuing and said:”Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please report this via the police website or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 799 of 5 August.