Sheffield green belt: Handsworth couple say 'dream views' at 'forever home' threatened by 868 houses

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield couple who made huge sacrifices to buy, renovate and extend a house with “dream views” fear it could be ruined by hundreds of homes on green belt land.

Sapphire and Matt McCarthy and their two children were already living on the Bramley estate in Handsworth when a semi yards away on Richworth Road hit the market. It had long been their dream home.

The 1950s house backs on to fields and green space and a survey suggested that because it was green belt it would be “protected forever,” Sapphire said.

Sapphire McCarthy bought her Handsworth home because of the "dream view," which is now threatened by green belt housing plans.Sapphire McCarthy bought her Handsworth home because of the "dream view," which is now threatened by green belt housing plans.
Sapphire McCarthy bought her Handsworth home because of the "dream view," which is now threatened by green belt housing plans. | NW

So they bought it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the next two years they lived in their old house while they did it up - adding a balcony on their bedroom to enjoy the “idyllic” aspect.

They moved into the property in September and would stand in the back garden at night and watch bats and during the day listen to birds, she said.

Sapphire McCarthy's home on Richworth Road backs on threatened green space and fields. Sapphire McCarthy's home on Richworth Road backs on threatened green space and fields.
Sapphire McCarthy's home on Richworth Road backs on threatened green space and fields. | NW

But the dream was shattered last week when Sheffield City Council announced plans for 868 houses and a secondary school on land between Richworth Road and Beaver Hill Road.

Sapphire said: “It’s idyllic, we had a balcony fitted because the view is so stunning. You can hear nothing apart from the birds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People round here are completely shocked and devastated about these plans. There was no prior warning when the council announced them with less than a week to the meeting.”

Since then, Sapphire has set up a Facebook group called ‘Opposition To The Planned Removal Of Green Belt Land In S13’ which has attracted more than 450 members.

Concerns include loss of wildlife and green space, an increase in noise and air pollution and congestion, and lack of infrastructure and local services.

More than 50 people gathered to protest over plans for 868 green belt houses near their homes in Handsworth.More than 50 people gathered to protest over plans for 868 green belt houses near their homes in Handsworth.
More than 50 people gathered to protest over plans for 868 green belt houses near their homes in Handsworth. | NW

At the south end of the proposed development site, half-a-mile away, Michelle Dewire said she cried when she read about the plans in The Star.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has lived on Beaver Drive for 20 years and loves the green, open space.

Buzzards recently moved into the area, she says, adding to an array of wildlife that includes snakes, kestrels, bats, skylarks, woodpeckers, owls, deer and foxes.

She said: “I feel very passionate and protective of our green belt nature reserve.”

Sheffield City Council announced plans for 868 houses and a secondary school on land between Richworth Road and Beaver Hill Road in Handsworth. Sheffield City Council announced plans for 868 houses and a secondary school on land between Richworth Road and Beaver Hill Road in Handsworth.
Sheffield City Council announced plans for 868 houses and a secondary school on land between Richworth Road and Beaver Hill Road in Handsworth. | Google

Sheffield City Council has put forward 14 green belt sites for 3,529 homes and 130 acres for business as part of the city’s Local Plan - a blueprint for development over the next 14 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The authority says it is the only way to meet government housing targets because brownfield sites have been ‘maximised’.

Green belt fields between Richworth Road and Beaver Drive in Handsworth earmarked for houses.Green belt fields between Richworth Road and Beaver Drive in Handsworth earmarked for houses.
Green belt fields between Richworth Road and Beaver Drive in Handsworth earmarked for houses. | NW

Councillors are due to take a ‘formal view’ on the 14 sites at a strategy and resources committee this afternoon.

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The proposal would then be finalised at a full council meeting on Wednesday, May 14.

Public consultation on the short-list would take place this summer before examination by government inspectors later in the year.

It is anticipated that the Local Plan will be adopted in July 2026.

Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilCouncilLocal PlanSpacePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice