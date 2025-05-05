Watch: Devastated Handsworth residents vow to protect Sheffield green belt threatened by housing
Handsworth residents have spoken about how much a piece of Sheffield’s green belt threatened by housing means to them - and what they will do to protect it.
Sheffield City Council is proposing 868 homes on six fields and green space between the Beaver and Bramley estates.
Michelle Dewire, Clair Coniston and Trevor and Jackie Hibberd spoke to The Star.
