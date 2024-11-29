The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out after a child suffered a shocking injury on his motorbike, near his South Yorkshire home.

Reegan Dickinson, from Grimethorpe, was airlifted from a field near his home after the crash, after being thrown from his bike and suffering a serious open fracture to his leg.

The 12-year-old had been riding with friends on a wet and muddy field near his home when he lost control of his bike as the front wheel skidded into a small ditch.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew on the scene after 12 year old Reegan Dickinson was seriously injured in a motorbike crash near Grimethorpe | Submitted

Thrown from the bike, he sustained a serious open fracture to his lower right leg. His father, who was nearby at the time, rushed to his side to comfort him while they waited for help to arrive.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s critical care team, including paramedic Tom Chatwyn and technical crew member Alex Clark, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Tom said: “An open fracture is not just a break to the bone; it’s also a break to the skin, which risks infection, nerve damage, and significant blood loss. This can quickly become life-threatening if not treated urgently”.

Reegan had been wearing a helmet, minimising the risk of head injury. With his dad by his side for support, Reegan was assessed, and initial pain relief was administered via gas and air. However, the fracture required urgent treatment at the scene to reduce the risk of further complications.

Reegan is put into the air ambulance | Submitted

To manage the intense pain of straightening his leg, the team administered ketamine, a powerful painkiller.

Medics said Reegan’s dad played a crucial role in keeping him calm, sharing happy memories to distract him as the medication took effect.

Once relaxed, Tom expertly straightened the leg and applied bandages to control the bleeding, before applying a vacuum splint to reduce further pain and movement.

Reegan was flown to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), a major trauma centre, where a team of specialists operated to repair his leg with a metal implant.

Reegan is recovering after rehab | Submitted

Medics said Reegan showed remarkable spirit, even jokingly nicknaming the YAA crew “Mr Orange” and “Mr Blue” after their distinctive uniforms.

Tom said: “Despite the seriousness of the situation, Reegan’s humour and bravery brought positivity to a challenging job.”

Reegan later said: “The ground was so wet, and my bike just flipped when the wheel got stuck in a ditch. I’ve spent weeks playing video games while recovering, but I can’t wait to get back to riding—on a new bike!

“I even got to visit the Nostell air base with my family and see Tom again. My leg was still in its cage, but it was great to catch up and talk about everything that happened that day!”

Reegan will feature in the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999, airing on Quest on Friday, November 29, at 9pm.