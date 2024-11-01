Yorkshire Air 999: Barnsley schoolboy breaks wrists in scooter accident in new Yorkshire Air Ambulance series
Following on from the success of Helicopter ER which ran for nine seasons, the new Yorkshire Air 999 series is set to premiere on November 1 at 9pm on Quest.
Each episode highlights the lifesaving efforts of the air ambulance service in Yorkshire, with jobs ranging from cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions, equestrian accidents, sporting injuries to falls from height.
Upcoming episodes will see a scooter accident in Barnsley where a schoolboy came off his scooter and broke both of his wrists.
It also features the cases of an elderly lady who sustained a range of injuries after she fell off a ladder at her home in Rotherham, and a young motorcyclist who was left with a broken leg after crashing in a field near Barnsley.
Helicopter emergency medical service paramedic Sam Berridge said: “Over the past year, we’ve filmed a lot of our missions and gathered some great footage that really shows what our work is all about.
“It’s so rewarding to see our team back on the big screen after the last season of Helicopter ER wrapped up in late 2023. One of the best parts for us is getting to see how our patients are doing at the end of each episode—it really gives us that sense of job satisfaction.”
All the cameramen and women who join Yorkshire Air Ambulance on their missions undergo training to the level of technical crew member. This training equips them to assist the medical and aviation teams, ensuring they can lend a helping hand if required.
The show will run for six weeks, starting on November 1st, before taking a short break over the Christmas period and returning in the first week of January, continuing until early February 2025.