A young goalie will feature in a new medical documentary on television tonight.

Oliver Watson, a budding young goalkeeper from Royston, near Barnsley, is set to feature in the first episode of Yorkshire Air 999.

The new series focusing on the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) is set to premier on Quest today, November 8, at 9pm.

The episode showcases the critical role of YAA's emergency response team as they assist Oliver following a serious incident in which he was struck by a van.

Young Oliver Watson, from Barnsley, fractured both of his wrists when he collided with a van. | Yorkshire Air 999

In May, 12-year-old Oliver was playing football with friends when he decided to use his scooter to fetch his friend's forgotten football boots.

Unfortunately, as he crossed the road, he was struck by a van whose view was obstructed. The impact threw him approximately 10 metres into the air, rendering him unconscious upon landing. The incident resulted in severe fractures to both of his wrists.

Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene and requested the assistance of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Given the close proximity of YAA’s Nostell Air Base, paramedic Sam Berridge responded in the charity’s rapid response vehicle as a precaution.

Upon arrival, Oliver was conscious and in considerable pain, but he had not yet regained full awareness. Sam quickly assessed his condition and administered intranasal ketamine for fast acting pain relief while conducting a primary survey.

Recognising the need for additional support, Sam requested assistance from the YAA team, who were just a four-minute flight away with access to a greater range of drugs.

In the back of the road ambulance, Oliver was given gas and air to help alleviate his discomfort while his wrists were wrapped in splints.

Oliver is now back to playing football having recovered from the accident. | Yorkshire Air 999

Oliver was given intravenous painkillers and transported to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where the paediatric trauma team took over his care.

Reflecting on the incident, Oliver said: “Right before it happened, I saw something out of the corner of my eye and put my hand up in front of my head since I wasn’t wearing a helmet. I feel lucky to have gotten away with just two broken wrists.”

After a recovery period of twelve weeks, he is back to doing what he loves most—playing football.

“I couldn't shower, eat, or write by myself, which was really tough. But the hardest part was not being able to kick a ball. Luckily the accident happened at the end of the season, giving me time to heal. Now I am back, and it feels amazing to be in the goal, saving shots again.”

The episode also follows the YAA team as they respond to various emergencies, including a serious motorbike accident, a farmer crushed by his quad bike, and a 65-year-old woman who fell on the rocks at the Strid in Bolton Abbey.