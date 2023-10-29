Danny described Cutlery Works as a 'facilitator of heavenly goodness', adding 'it's like walking into my brain or into one of my dreams'

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin was in seventh heaven as he visited a Sheffield food hall described as the best in the UK.

Rate My Takeway star Danny Malin at the Cutlery Works food hall in Kelham Island, Sheffield, where he tried the pizzas from Little Dough. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube

The people's food critic, who visits takeaways around the country with his own folding table and chair, experienced a full-on assault on the senses at the popular Cutlery Works food hall in trendy Kelham Island, which in 2022 was voted the best food hall in the UK.

Enveloped by the enticing aromas from the various vendors there, offering fare from around the world, Danny described Cutlery Works as a 'facilitator of heavenly goodness'. He added: "It's like walking into my brain or into one of my dreams."

Spoilt for choice, Danny, who recently celebrated the birth of his first child with his new wife, Sophie Mei Lan, opted for a slice of the action at the Little Dough pizza outlet.

He ordered an Outlaw pizza, priced at £15 and consisting of a BBQ base topped with mozzarella, red onions, ham hock, pepperoni, a ranch drizzle and spring onions.

He also selected the Daredevil pizza, which cost the same amount and was made up of a Napoli tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions, pepperoni, nduja, fresh oregano, crushed chillies and extra virgin olive oil.

Finally, he opted for the Truffle Mushroom pizza, priced at £14, with a Napoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, Portobello and wild Mushrooms, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. He chose to have the crust slathered with garlic butter, which is an option with all Little Dough's pizzas.

Rate My Takeway star Danny Malin with his pizzas from Little Dough at Sheffield's Cutlery Works food hall, which he said were 'cooked to absolute perfection'. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube

With a can of Diet Coke to wash it all down, the total bill came to £45.

As usual, Danny had no shortage of fans coming up to him and requesting selfies. He obliged, of course, even offering them a slice of pizza.

The food certainly passed the taste test, getting top marks.

Pizzas 'cooked to absolute perfection'

Danny said: "These pizzas, each and every one of them is cooked to absolute perfection. They've got a beautiful cook to them, a nice burn on the edge, beautiful scalding on the bottom and that's how I like it.

"The toppings - every single one of them is absolutely loaded, loaded to the top, tastes fresh, tastes good. You're talking £15 a pizza here and, do you know what, for what I've tasted I would pay that because it is fresh, beautiful, put together well, quality ingredients, tastes great.

"So guys, if you've been down here let me know what you think. If you've not been, come down and try it. For me I'm going to give this a nice solid 10."

Danny's latest video has generated plenty of comments, with a mixed reaction.

One person wrote: "Got to say those pizzas look the bomb. Great cook for my liking. A bit on the expensive side. Would be good if they did pizza and chips for £15."

But another fan commented: "Burnt pizza with paper thin base, huge crust and minimal topping £15... it's a solid 10 - lol."

Danny has previously visited Sheffield's Kommune food hall in Castlegate, which was recently declared the UK's best street food market.