10 reasons why Sheffield's Cutlery Works deserves UK's Best Food Hall award

Since opening in November 2018, Cutlery Works has quickly become one of Sheffield’s most popular and beloved dining destinations.
And with 14 different vendors all under one roof, serving up cuisine and drinks from around the world, it is easy to see why. If you wanted, you could start your meal with a dish from Japanese kitchen, Edo Sushi, follow it up with Jailbird’s Nashville-style chicken, end on a dessert from Sheffield ‘bean to bar’ chocolatier, Bullion, and wash it down with some bubble tea from Als Gonchha.
It isn’t just Sheffielders who have been keen to praise Cutlery Works, the vibrant Neepsend venue also took the title of Best Food Hall in the 2022 Street Food Awards.
The transformation of the delapidated former cutlery works, into the contemporary hospitality space it is today, has also further cemented Neepsend and Kelham Island’s reputation as being among the best Sheffield neighbourhoods for food and drink.
But that’s just the opinion of this Star reporter. Scroll through the pictures to see 10 reasons why Google reviewers are raving about Cutlery Works.
There are plenty of reasons to love Cutlery Works, which is based in the Neepsend area of Sheffield
2. 'Love how you can order from multiple different places so there is something for everybody'
Shannon Baxendale said: "Had an absolutely amazing night at Cutlery Works tonight. Absolutely love how you can order from multiple different places so there is something for everybody. Ordered a burger and chicken strips from "Jailbird which were absolutely incredible and fantastic cocktails from Bullion. Had an absolutely lovely waitress named Lizzie that only added to the wonderful night we had."
3. 'Great that you can use points to get some pennies off the next order'
Anne dB said: "Great range of food, all arrived pretty quickly, great that you can use points to get some pennies off the next order, risk of over spending as tempting to buy dishes from many vendors! Atmosphere is busy/noisy, casual and party-like which we expected so no issues. Was quite busy so booked ahead but there were several benches that were free. Pizza was lovely and fresh, sushi neat and tasty, tacos full of flavour (although I felt could have done with slightly less halloumi) and nicely presented."
4. 'The staff here are extremely welcoming and friendly'
BLIBIB x Beast said: "Brilliant location with 14 independent restaurants inside. A wide range of cultures to choose for your next meal, or do what I did and try a bit from each one! I love this place because you get to taste different areas of the world all in one spot. The food from each restaurant is amazing, each packed with flavour and style. The staff here are extremely welcoming and friendly. It is easy to order and they have a handy online menu you can use to book and your good will come to your table. Brilliant! Alternatively if that's not your style you can order over the counter and they'll bring the good right to you. Amazing experience, definitely coming back. Highly recommend!"
