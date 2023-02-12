10 reasons why Sheffield's Cutlery Works deserves UK's Best Food Hall award

4 . 'The staff here are extremely welcoming and friendly'

BLIBIB x Beast said: "Brilliant location with 14 independent restaurants inside. A wide range of cultures to choose for your next meal, or do what I did and try a bit from each one! I love this place because you get to taste different areas of the world all in one spot. The food from each restaurant is amazing, each packed with flavour and style. The staff here are extremely welcoming and friendly. It is easy to order and they have a handy online menu you can use to book and your good will come to your table. Brilliant! Alternatively if that's not your style you can order over the counter and they'll bring the good right to you. Amazing experience, definitely coming back. Highly recommend!" Picture: Chris Etchells

Photo: Chris Etchells