The couple's 'warrior princess' arrived in dramatic style, with Sophie 'breathing her out' on FaceTime to Danny who had been out on a review

The Barnsley-born Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin and his wife Sophie, from Sheffield, are celebrating the birth of their first baby together.

Sophie Mei Lan and Danny Malin, of Rate My Takeaway fame, with their baby girl Athena. Photo: @sophiemeilan_/@dannymalinofficial

The couple, who tied the knot in June, announced the birth of their warrior princess' Athena Mei Lan Malin on Monday, September 25, describing how she had arrived in dramatic fashion.

Sophie, who grew up in Pitsmoor and is a journalist, blogger, author and personal trainer, told on Instagram how Danny had been out filming a review when she went into labour - and the baby arrived so quickly he didn't have time to make it home.

"Our mini warrior came within 10 minutes," she wrote. "An hour in total including contractions and I literally breathed her out on FaceTime to Danny who was out filming Rate My Takeaway when it happened so he was racing home."

Danny 'so proud' of son who helped with birth

Athena Mei Lan Malin was born on September 24, weighing 5lb 13oz. She is Sophie Mei Lan and Danny Malin's first child together. Photo: @sophiemeilan_/@dannymalinofficial

Danny described how his son George had been at home with Sophie when it happened and had been a star, dialling 999 and following the instructions to tie a shoe lace onto Athena's umbilical cord.

"An 11 year old boy doing what he did, I am so proud. He will have such a strong bond with his sister," he wrote.

Athena was born on Sunday, September 24, weighing 5lb 13oz, and Sophie described her as looking like a 'mini Danny'.

Sophie wrote: "Our miracle cherub uniting all our perfectly imperfect wonderful babies and family who we would not be here today without. We are eternally blessed."

Danny, who managed to make it home before the ambulance arrived, praised Sophie for 'keeping calm under pressure' and being 'absolutely amazing'.

He told how he had 'welcomed our little princess into the world' with 'tears rolling down my face', and he thanked the 999 dispatcher, the ambulance crew, nursing staff, their parents, his Rate My Takeaway crew for getting him back so quickly and Sophie 'for being Wonder Woman'.

Danny and Sophie embarked on whirlwind romance after meeting through interview

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin with his baby daughter Athena Mei Lan Malin, his first child with the journalist and blogger Sophie Mei Lan. Photo: @sophiemeilan_/@dannymalinofficial

The Star previously reported how Sophie and Danny, who has more than 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, met when she interviewed him for her own YouTube channel and embarked on a whirlwind romance. They both have children from previous relationships but Athena is their first child together.

Sophie, who appeared on the second series of Britain's Got Talent, wowing Simon Cowell with her belly dancing, has joined Danny on some of his food reviews, including one in Paris. She has also got him into spa breaks, as she loves spending time at the gym, and into healthy eating.