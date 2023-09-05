Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield takeaway has scored a perfect 10 from a YouTube star who branded the delicious but healthy meal he tucked into there 'genius'.

Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin has 635,000 subscribers who are hooked on his funny, no-nonsense reviews of takeways around the country, to which he takes his own table and chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest takeaway to get his seal of approval is Urban Pitta on Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats, Sheffield.

Danny ordered a grilled chicken pitta, a falafel salad, halloumi fries, flame fries and a cold drink, with the lot coming to £18.

Giving his verdict, he said: "This is genius. More and more people (when it comes to) takeaway food they want to find something a little bit healthy. This is one option because it's just like having a nice healthy kebab.

"There's grilled meat and they're full of salad but in a beautiful, beautiful stonebaked pitta bread. You can taste the smokiness from the stonebake there. It's absolutely bang on."

'Just like having a nice healthy kebab'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny added that the halloumi fries were 'absolutely gorgeous', the falafel salad was 'lovely' and the flame fries tasted 'great', concluding that he couldn't give the meal as a whole any less than a 'solid 10'.

Urban Pitta's website describes how all its food, from the marinated meat to the dough, is made from scratch on site, with every stonebaked pitta, along with the meat and falafel, cooked individually for each customer.

It has a 4.6-star rating on Google, from 100 reviews, with one customer calling it the 'best takeaway in Sheffield'.