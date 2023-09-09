A YouTube sensation has been scouring Sheffield in search of the best takeaways, and has uncovered some amazing places.
Danny Malin, who hails from Barnsley, has 635,000 subscribers on his popular Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel.
The down-to-earth critic travels across the nation, and occasionally beyond, to review all manner of takeaway joints, bringing his own folding table and chair wherever he goes and giving a score out of 10.
Over the last couple of years, he has visited numerous venues in Sheffield, many of them recommended by subscribers, and given his no-nonsense verdict on the quality of food and value for money.
Here's a round-up of the Sheffield takeaways he has reviewed, some of which have received perfect scores while others have been found wanting.
1. Kebabish Express
Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin visited Kebabish Express on Sheffield's London Road to try a huge family sharing box in June 2021. He called the flavours 'absolutely amazing' and said: "For me, it’s a fat man’s dream, isn’t it. It’s going to be a bang on ten for me. I love kebabs, and I love this type of food.” Photo: Danny Malin
2. Munchies
Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin eats at Munchies on London Road, Sheffield, which was named Britain's best takeaway. He was not disappointed, saying: “I can’t give it nothing less than a solid 10 because the food’s great, it looks amazing, it tastes amazing and it’s bang on point for money.” Photo: Rate My Takeaway/Danny Malin
3. Clapping Seoul
Danny Malin, from the YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway visited the Korean street food vendor Clapping Seoul in Sheffield in December 2022, when it was at the city's short-lived Container Park venue on Fargate. Danny ordered a ‘half and half’ clapping dog corndog, teriyaki beef, rice and Korean barbecue sauce, and bao buns. He said: “It’s one of the nicest things I’ve tasted for a long time. It’s a new taste to me, a new flavour, it’s just weird and wonderful. Sheffield, you, or someone, has produced a phenomenal taste for street food. It’s a solid 10 for me.” Photo: Submitted
4. That Place
Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin at That Place cafe on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, Sheffield, which he visited in July 2022. He said it served the best scotch eggs he’d ever tasted and he was also impressed with the traditional cooked breakfast and fish finger sandwich. "For me it’s one of the easiest 10s I’m going to give because the flavour coming out of a little cafe is absolutely amazing," he concluded. Photo: Rate My Takeaway