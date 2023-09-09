4 . That Place

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin at That Place cafe on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, Sheffield, which he visited in July 2022. He said it served the best scotch eggs he’d ever tasted and he was also impressed with the traditional cooked breakfast and fish finger sandwich. "For me it’s one of the easiest 10s I’m going to give because the flavour coming out of a little cafe is absolutely amazing," he concluded. Photo: Rate My Takeaway