A popular food hall in Sheffield has been crowned the UK's best street food market, with another of the city's food halls also making the top five.

Kommune, in the old Co-op department store at the Grade II-listed Castle House, on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, topped the rankings compiled by South Western Railway. The judges raved about the food hall's choice of eight independent kitchens, two bars, a beer stall and a coffee stall, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Sheffield's Kommune food hall has been crowned the UK's best street food market

Their highlights included Fat Hippo, for its 'juicy stacked burgers and waffle fries'; The Monkey Jar, for its Indian curries, house dhal and onion bhajis; and Edo Sushi, for sushi, sashimi, katsu curry, vegetable gyozas and 'other classic Japanese cuisine'. They were also impressed by the range of events taking place at Kommune, including a weekly quiz night each Thursday at 7pm, salsa classes on Wednesday evenings, and yoga and brunch on the first Sunday of each month.

Cutlery Works, at a lovingly restored old cutlery factory on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, came fourth in the list, with the judges admiring the 'industrial but relaxed setting' with 14 vendors, which they called the 'perfect hangout for foodies'. They gave special mentions to CJ’s Brunch Club, with its 'fluffy fresh crumpets, smoothie bowls, flavourful hash and other breakfast classics'; Foundry Coffee Roasters, for 'that all-important caffeine fix'; and Syiok Lah, for its 'delicious Malaysian street food, including classic curries, bao buns and spicy satay'.