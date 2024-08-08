Sheffield protests: Three more people arrested after anti-immigration protests & counter action
Rumours of a potential attack on an immigration solicitors in Broomhall saw a huge group of counter demonstrators gather at the junction of Glossop Road, Northumberland Road and Clarkson Street last night (August 7, 2024).
But fears of a repeat of the unrest seen across the country, including at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on Sunday (August 4, 2024), failed to materialise.
Anti-immigration protests were also held outside Sheffield City Hall in the city centre yesterday afternoon and on Sunday, but they were met with larger counter-protests led by anti-racists on both occasions.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three more arrests have been made in connection with the protests held yesterday and on Sunday.
A force spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested for public order offences and a 60-year-old man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
“A 20-year-old man has been arrested for violent disorder in connection with the mass disorder on Sunday.
“They all remain in police custody at this time.
“A total of 18 arrests have been made in connection with the violent mass disorders across South Yorkshire, with seven of these being charged and currently going through the courts.”