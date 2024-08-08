Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three more people have been arrested following anti-immigration protests and counter action held in Sheffield over the last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours of a potential attack on an immigration solicitors in Broomhall saw a huge group of counter demonstrators gather at the junction of Glossop Road, Northumberland Road and Clarkson Street last night (August 7, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But fears of a repeat of the unrest seen across the country, including at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on Sunday (August 4, 2024), failed to materialise.

Rumours of a potential attack on an immigration solicitors in Broomhall saw a huge group of counter demonstrators gather at the junction of Glossop Road, Northumberland Road and Clarkson Street last night (August 7, 2024). Anti-immigration protests were also held at Sheffield City Hall in the city centre yesterday afternoon and on Sunday, but they were met with larger counter-protests led by anti-racists on both occasions | Harry Harrison

Anti-immigration protests were also held outside Sheffield City Hall in the city centre yesterday afternoon and on Sunday, but they were met with larger counter-protests led by anti-racists on both occasions.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three more arrests have been made in connection with the protests held yesterday and on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More One woman left with head injuries & another suffered fractured arm in alleged Sheffield city centre bar attack

A force spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested for public order offences and a 60-year-old man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested for violent disorder in connection with the mass disorder on Sunday.

“They all remain in police custody at this time.

“A total of 18 arrests have been made in connection with the violent mass disorders across South Yorkshire, with seven of these being charged and currently going through the courts.”