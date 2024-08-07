One woman left with head injuries & another suffered fractured arm in alleged Sheffield city centre bar attack
The incident is alleged to have taken place inside a bar on Mappin Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1am on May 4, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police have now released details of the incident and a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold ‘vital information that can assist’ police with their enquiries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that on May 4, 2024, around 1am two woman inside a bar on Mappin Street were assaulted by an unknown man.
“One woman, aged 35 sustained head injuries and another woman, aged 36 suffered a fractured arm.
“Officers investigating the assault are now in a position following extensive enquiries to release a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he holds vital information that can assist with their enquiries.
“Do you recognise him? The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his 40s and of a heavy build with a bald head.”
If you can help, is asked to please get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 86 of May 4, 2024.
Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk