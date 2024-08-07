Police are investigating an attack alleged to have been carried out in a Sheffield city centre bar, during which one woman is said to have suffered head injuries and another woman was reportedly left with a fractured arm.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place inside a bar on Mappin Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1am on May 4, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have now released details of the incident and a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold ‘vital information that can assist’ police with their enquiries.

The incident is alleged to have taken place inside a bar on Mappin Street in Sheffield city centre at around 1am on May 4, 2024. South Yorkshire Police have this week released details of the incident and a CCTV image of a man they believe may hold ‘vital information that can assist’ police with their enquiries | Submit/Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that on May 4, 2024, around 1am two woman inside a bar on Mappin Street were assaulted by an unknown man.

“One woman, aged 35 sustained head injuries and another woman, aged 36 suffered a fractured arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers investigating the assault are now in a position following extensive enquiries to release a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he holds vital information that can assist with their enquiries.

“Do you recognise him? The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged in his 40s and of a heavy build with a bald head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, is asked to please get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 86 of May 4, 2024.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk