Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old man is in hospital this afternoon, after he was allegedly stabbed by two men during an incident in a Rotherham park last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham last night (Tuesday, August 6, 2024).

Rumours shared on social media suggested the person injured in the alleged stabbing was a 12-year-old boy, but South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has now confirmed that is incorrect, and that the victim is actually a 21-year-old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham last night (Tuesday, August 6, 2024). | Google/Adobe

The force also believes the incident is not linked to ‘wider community disorder issues that we have seen in recent days,’ seemingly referring to a violent anti-immigration event in Wath-upon-Dearne on Sunday, which attracted around 750 protesters and resulted in 51 officers being injured.

Rumours suggesting further protests are planned in Rotherham, Sheffield - and numerous other towns and cities across the country - today have been shared widely online.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson told The Star: “At 6.48pm yesterday evening, we were made aware by the ambulance service of reports of a stabbing on Wortley Road in Rotherham.

“It is reported that the victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed by two men in Bradgate Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

Read More One woman left with head injuries & another suffered fractured arm in alleged Sheffield city centre bar attack

“He remains in hospital at this time.”

“A scene was in place for a period of time on Wortley Road while emergency services conducted their work.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we do not believe this incident is linked to any wider community disorder issues that we have seen in recent days.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police online or via 101.

Please quote incident number 879 of August 6, 2024 when you get in touch.