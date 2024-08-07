An increased number of police officers will be on the streets of Sheffield and Rotherham, as rumours of more protests and disorder planned for the county today continue to circulate.

This follows a weekend of disorder, in which around 750 people attended an anti-immigration protest at the Holiday Inn Express in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham on Sunday, which quickly became violent. More than 50 police officers were injured in skirmishes with protesters, and thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

A handful of anti-immigration protesters were also involved in an event near to Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, as part of a series around England, but they were met by a larger anti-fascist demonstration.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that further action could be planned in 30 different locations - including Sheffield and Rotherham - both today (Wednesday, August 7, 2024) and in the coming days. Officers policing Sunday's Rotherham riots are pictured | 3rd party

Speaking just a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force is aware of a number of reports circulating in the community and social media ‘around potential events across the county’. The SYP spokesperson continued: “In light of the violent disorder seen on Sunday, [this] is causing significant concerns within communities.

“Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have plans in place to respond to any disorder.

“You will have already seen a larger number of officers on the streets of South Yorkshire as our Neighbourhood Policing Teams patrol across the county.

“Our officers are there to provide reassurance and we are also talking to, and hearing from, faith and community leaders around our policing operation.

“Alongside planning for potential further disorder, we have officers working around the clock to identify those involved in the horrendous scenes we saw at the weekend.

Seven people charged

“Seven people are now charged in connection with the disorder in Rotherham and Sheffield and a number of other people have been arrested.

“There will be further arrests in the coming days and those involved in the violence will be held accountable for their actions.

“To all of our communities, our message is clear – our priority will always be public safety and we are here to keep our communities safe.”

Yesterday (August 6), self-employed builder, Joshua Simpson, aged 25, of no fixed abode, became the first person to be convicted over the Rotherham riots.

During the Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing, Simpson admitted he was abusive to police before he kicked a riot shield, forcing it back on to an officer's leg. Simpson admitted one count of assault of an emergency worker.

He was remanded in custody by deputy district judge Simon Blakebrough who asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before he is sentenced on August 27.

The judge said he could not rule out sending Simpson, who said he is currently homeless, to prison.

If you have any concerns or information which may assist police officers, visit their online portal, which can be accessed here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a.../.

You can also contact the force by calling them on 101.

If it's an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org