Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and an air ambulance have been seen in a Sheffield neighbourhood today, amid reports of a stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is understood to have happened near to the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite Crescent in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield earlier today (Thursday, August 8, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest an air ambulance has landed on a grassed area nearby, with some suggesting they have seen it land on Ecclesfield Park, off Ecclesfield Road.

The emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed they were having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the area | 3rd party

The emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed it was having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the area.

A spokesperson for First said: “Due to a police incident services are unable to reach Shiregreen terminus, diversions are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Sheffield killer assaulted prison officer over anger he did not have TV in his cell

“Diversion via Gregg house Rd, Hatley Brook & Nethershire Ln.

Read More Rotherham: Two teens arrested over alleged Bradgate Park stabbing which left man needing hospital treatment

“Diversion via Bellhouse Rd, Nethershire Ln and Hartley Brook Rd.”

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have all been contacted for more information.

More to follow.