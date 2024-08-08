Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen: Emergency services respond to incident in Sheffield suburb, amid stabbing reports

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:13 GMT
Police and an air ambulance have been seen in a Sheffield neighbourhood today, amid reports of a stabbing.

The incident is understood to have happened near to the junction of Sicey Avenue and Butterthwaite Crescent in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield earlier today (Thursday, August 8, 2024).

Reports suggest an air ambulance has landed on a grassed area nearby, with some suggesting they have seen it land on Ecclesfield Park, off Ecclesfield Road.

The emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed they were having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the areaThe emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed they were having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the area
The emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed they were having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the area | 3rd party

The emergency services were first seen in the area at around 11am, and bus operator First confirmed it was having to divert services due to a ‘police incident’ in the area.

A spokesperson for First said: “Due to a police incident services are unable to reach Shiregreen terminus, diversions are in place.

“Diversion via Gregg house Rd, Hatley Brook & Nethershire Ln.

“Diversion via Bellhouse Rd, Nethershire Ln and Hartley Brook Rd.”

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have all been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

