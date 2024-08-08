Rotherham: Two teens arrested over alleged Bradgate Park stabbing which left man needing hospital treatment
The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Thursday, August 8, 2024).
“Two men aged 18 and 19-years-old have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody at this time,” said the SYP spokesperson.
They added: “At 6.48pm on Tuesday, August 6 we were made aware by the ambulance service of reports of a stabbing on Wortley Road in Rotherham.
“It is reported that the victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed by two men in Bradgate Park. The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life altering. He remains in hospital at this time.
“A scene was in place for a period of time on Wortley Road while emergency services conducted their work. Enquiries are ongoing and we do not believe this incident is linked to any wider community disorder issues that we have seen in recent days.”
Rumours shared on social media suggested the person injured in the alleged stabbing was a 12-year-old boy, but SYP confirmed that is incorrect, and that the victim is actually a 21-year-old man.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact police online or via 101. Please quote incident number 879 of August 6, 2024 when you get in touch.