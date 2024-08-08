Rotherham: Two teens arrested over alleged Bradgate Park stabbing which left man needing hospital treatment

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, are in police custody this morning, following an alleged stabbing in a Rotherham park which left a 21-year-old man needing hospital treatment.

The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Thursday, August 8, 2024).

The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Thursday, August 8, 2024)The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Thursday, August 8, 2024)
The stabbing is alleged to have taken place in Bradgate Park off Wortley Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Two teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Thursday, August 8, 2024) | Google/Adobe

“Two men aged 18 and 19-years-old have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody at this time,” said the SYP spokesperson.

They added: “At 6.48pm on Tuesday, August 6 we were made aware by the ambulance service of reports of a stabbing on Wortley Road in Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

“It is reported that the victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed by two men in Bradgate Park. The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life altering. He remains in hospital at this time.

“A scene was in place for a period of time on Wortley Road while emergency services conducted their work. Enquiries are ongoing and we do not believe this incident is linked to any wider community disorder issues that we have seen in recent days.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rumours shared on social media suggested the person injured in the alleged stabbing was a 12-year-old boy, but SYP confirmed that is incorrect, and that the victim is actually a 21-year-old man.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police online or via 101. Please quote incident number 879 of August 6, 2024 when you get in touch.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceAmbulance serviceKimberworthRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice