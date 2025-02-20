Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An old government programme aiming at preventing young people from becoming embroiled in gangs and violence needs to return to effectively tackle knife crime, a local expert has said.

Ronny Tucker, who runs Aspire Boxing Club, was a part of the programme in Sheffield when it was first introduced in 2008 and believes it needs to be brought back by the new Labour government.

He said: “The then-government came up with the ‘Ending gang and youth violence scheme (EGYV)’. It allowed local authorities to set up schemes to beat [youth violence] and it would intervene early.

“The problem was that it was only three-years of funding. You can’t have short-term funding for a long-term problem.”

Ronny worked in Sheffield’s Youth Justice Service when the scheme was running. His job was to observe the programme in the city and share what was working with other authorities.

It meant the best, most effective prevention strategies were shared across the country.

“They looked at what places were doing well, what they thought they could do better and they looked at good practice across the country,” he said.

“It was really, really good... I can’t remember for the life of me why it was short term but it needs to come back,” he added.

Last week, Ronny met with local MP Louise Haigh to discuss knife crime prevention. It was a meeting he said which went very well and praised the Sheffield Heeley MP for listening and learning.

Ms Haigh said: “I’m pleased to see that the government has introduced stricter rules for the selling of knives online and tougher penalties for those who commit knife crime. But in order to tackle the scale of the crisis of violent crime we need a strategy that tackles the root causes of violence as well as its symptoms.

“That’s why, following Harvey’s death, I called on the Prime Minister to adopt a national strategy that will work across youth services, the police, the health service, education, local authorities, community groups and all organisations that work with families and young people to tackle violent crime.

“Young people need to feel safe in their communities and certainly in their schools; some are carrying knives because they believe they’re for their own protection. There isn’t a quick fix or an easy answer, we will all have to work together and crucially listen to young people themselves to keep them safe.”

Government assistance to prevent knife crime is the big ask for Ronny. The return of a scheme like the EGYV would greatly assist councils.

He said: “Local authorities can’t deal with this alone. It needs to come from above. Local authorities across the country are struggling with money. If [councils] focus on youth violence then something else will suffer.”

Ronny said he had been working closely with the family of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose - who died after being stabbed at school on February 3, 2025.

“They are incredible,” Ronny said. “They are parents who have lost a son but are humble enough to want to stop it happening to someone else.

“If this had happened in London, the Home Secretary would have been out looking at flowers and meeting the family. She needs to put Sheffield on her map and come visit and speak to parents of victims.”

The Star contacted the Home Office to ask if it would consider bringing back a scheme like EGYV and if the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, would visit Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Harvey's family and friends. This government has set an ambitious mission for the country to halve knife crime over the next decade and we will pursue every possible avenue to save young lives.”

The Home Office confirmed the Secretary of State had been in contact with Mayor Oliver Coppard earlier this week and agreed a visit to the area - no date was able to be provided for this.

Keir Starmer’s government recently announced the Young Futures Programme which it says will offer support to young people in a more systemic way through increased access to mental health and careers support.