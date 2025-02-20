Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to visit South Yorkshire after fatal school stabbing
Yvette Cooper was criticised earlier this week, by local knife crime prevention expert Ronny Tucker, for not having visited Sheffield following the death of Harvey Willgoose on February 3, 2025.
He said if the fatal school stabbing had happened in London, the Home Secretary would have been to see floral tributes and meet the family by now.
Today (February 20, 2025), following an enquiry from The Star, the Home Office confirmed Ms Cooper will visit the region.
It was reportedly agreed earlier this week with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, but an exact date for the visit has not yet been provided.
Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.
A 15-year-old boy, who legally cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with his murder.
Harvey’s is taking place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Sheffield Cathedral.