Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to visit South Yorkshire after fatal school stabbing

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Home Secretary will visit South Yorkshire amid concerns over youth violence and knife crime in the region, the Home Office has confirmed.

Yvette Cooper was criticised earlier this week, by local knife crime prevention expert Ronny Tucker, for not having visited Sheffield following the death of Harvey Willgoose on February 3, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said if the fatal school stabbing had happened in London, the Home Secretary would have been to see floral tributes and meet the family by now.

Today (February 20, 2025), following an enquiry from The Star, the Home Office confirmed Ms Cooper will visit the region.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on patrol with officers from West Yorkshire Police during a visit to Halifax Police Station.Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on patrol with officers from West Yorkshire Police during a visit to Halifax Police Station.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on patrol with officers from West Yorkshire Police during a visit to Halifax Police Station. | PA Wire

It was reportedly agreed earlier this week with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, but an exact date for the visit has not yet been provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield.

A 15-year-old boy, who legally cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with his murder.

Harvey’s is taking place on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Sheffield Cathedral.

Related topics:Yvette CooperHome OfficeSouth YorkshireSheffieldLondon
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice