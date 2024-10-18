This video More videos

Ronny Tucker has been coaching young boxers in Sheffield for more than 30 years.

Aspire Boxing Club brings communities together, with many different backgrounds present at the clubs sessions at UiS on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

The coaches work to a quote from American motivational speaker, Josh Shipp, which says “every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story”.

It is a motto that means a lot to Ronny, who knows how crucial boxing clubs like his can be for young people. Particularly in the modern day, when more and more violent incidents of knife crime make headlines.

Ronny believes combating knife crime cannot be reactive. Legislation to ban weapons like zombie knives are “welcome” but by no means a solution.

For Ronny, it is all about stopping young people from picking up a knife in the first place. Educating teenagers and finding out why some feel the need to carry weapons.