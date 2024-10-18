The Sheffield boxing coach bringing communities together and keeping kids away from knives

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024, 05:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ronny Tucker has been coaching young boxers in Sheffield for more than 30 years.

Aspire Boxing Club brings communities together, with many different backgrounds present at the clubs sessions at UiS on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield.

The coaches work to a quote from American motivational speaker, Josh Shipp, which says “every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is a motto that means a lot to Ronny, who knows how crucial boxing clubs like his can be for young people. Particularly in the modern day, when more and more violent incidents of knife crime make headlines.

Ronny believes combating knife crime cannot be reactive. Legislation to ban weapons like zombie knives are “welcome” but by no means a solution.

For Ronny, it is all about stopping young people from picking up a knife in the first place. Educating teenagers and finding out why some feel the need to carry weapons.

The Star spoke to Ronny during a training session in October 2024. You can hear from him in the video at the top of this page.

Related topics:SheffieldKnife crime
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice