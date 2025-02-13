The mother of Harvey Willgoose has pleaded with the public to stop risking justice for her son.

Caroline is urging people to take notice of police statements which have been issued in the wake of Harvey’s death, where the rules about naming young suspects are made clear.

Harvey sadly died after an apparent school stabbing on February 3, 2025. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with his murder. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Poilce said: “ We are urging our communities to avoid online speculation and identifying anyone who they believe to be involved in the tragic incident at All Saints Catholic High School to ensure justice can be secured for the victim and his family.

“Identifying a suspect can prejudice court proceedings and risk a fair and accurate trial.

“We will take action against anyone who poses a risk to proceedings.”

Speaking to The Star about those trying to name the boy charged over the death, Harvey’s mum said: “They could spoil it. We want the best outcome for Harvey and it could jeopardise his case, putting photos and things and saying who they think it is. That needs to stop.”

A trial date for the teenager charged with murdering 15-year-old Harvey has been fixed for July 2025. The teen has not entered any plea.

Caroline Willgoose, the mother of Harvey Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall as she prepared to march to Bramall Lane in memory of her son | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Following Harvey’s tragic death, South Yorkshire Police issued multiple warnings to the public on speculating over the events at All Saints Catholic High School and the identities of the people involved.

The identity of anyone involved in legal proceedings under the age of 18 is protected under UK law. Anyone who breaches this law risks preventing the case from proceeding as planned and could face prosecution.

Following the decision to charge the boy, Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Caroline Willgoose's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, was killed after he was attacked at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, South Yorks., on February 3. He was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead in the ambulance.

Since his passing, social media has been flooded with tributes to Harvey, who was a well-known Sheffield United fan.

Hundreds gathered in Sheffield city centre on February 8, 2025, for a memorial walk from the Town Hall to Bramall Lane in Harvey’s memory.

“He’s known up and down the country,” Caroline told The Star. “People have got in touch with me from other cities to say they met him at away games and he was funny.

“He touched everybody and I think that’s coming across - I hope it is anyway.”