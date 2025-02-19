Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former top cop living in Sheffield explains what he thinks needs doing to stop knife crime in the city, after the latest tragedy.

Knife crime hit the headlines again after the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose at All Saints School, Sheffield, earlier this month.

Retired officer, David Chinchen, who led a major operation against knife crime while serving in the Metropolitan Police, as a Chief Superintendent, has explained what he thinks should be done, ranging from views on knife arches in schools to stop and search.

This is what he said:

David Chinchen has given his views on what should be done to deal with knife crime in Sheffield. Photo: Andrew Roe | National World

“I am a former Chief Superintendent who served more than thirty years as an officer in London.

“In 2008-09 when London faced an escalation of teenage, knife-enabled homicide, I led the operational response under an operation then called Blunt 2.

“Over this period I gained an in-depth knowledge of the problem and the wide-ranging set of tactics necessary to reduce harm, including homicide.

“Let’s look at carriage of lethal weapons in public space. Conflict and violence has always been part of growing up for a minority. The presence of a knife massively raises the risk of fatality. Our legislation goes back to 1959 when mods and rockers were fighting each other with Stanley knives at seaside resorts. More legislation came with gangs of football hooligans fighting each other in the 1980s and 1990s.

“The central objective must be to prevent the routine carriage of lethal weapons in public space.

Inspector David Owens with some of the 1,218 Knives and sharp implements that were handed in during a previous South Yorkshire Police knife amnesty (Archive image) | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

“Let’s look at stop and search. Creating an environment that deters the carriage of knives is key. Stopping and searching based on good intelligence. Young people often know who carries or are likely to carry knives. Close links with schools/colleges and the promotion of Crimestoppers, alongside police records, will enable police to use their search powers to best effect.

“Let’s look at weapon sweeps. To reduce the risk of detection, knives are often hidden in public space to be accessed following conflict or the threat of conflict.

“Regular searching is important. Typically parks, bin cupboards around flats, around schools/colleges, courts, clubs, bail hostels, sports/music venues etc. Some of these premises will have security searching in place (arches/wands) so weapons may be left nearby. The public can help with this - litter pickers, dog walkers etc.

“What about screening arches? These have been used around the country with the agreement of the schools and parents. They are normally operated as short exercises intended to send a message and deter rather than detect. They are about reassurance to parents, pupils and staff.

“Different schools will have different approaches to prevention, detection and sanction. Parents/carers just want their children to be safe. Ofsted need to start looking at this under their safeguarding remit. Clubs/pubs will have trained door-staff. Search regimes must be tested and premises licences challenged if necessary. They can be used on public transport - mainly stations. Sited carefully, they can be used for detection, including officers in plain clothes searching those who turn back.

“Let’s look at the issue of knife purchase and theft. You need to restrict access to knives. Trading Standards can be used to test purchase and prosecute retailers who sell to under-age, including online. Shops can be visited and advised to keep all knives behind counters or in secure cabinets.

“Education and awareness is also important. This is obvious. It's important to dispel myths, for example if you stab someone in the leg, they won't die, if you carry a knife you'll be safer etc. Show the statistics, use credible presentations and presenters - surgeons, paramedics.

“Raise awareness amongst parents/carers and all those in regular contact with young people. The safeguarding community. Spot when a knife is missing, check a child's bag occasionally.

“Then there is youth engagement. A number of organisations must work together to spot conflict emerging and act quickly to prevent escalation. For example, the fight in school or online conflict that is unresolved and escalates elsewhere. Planned conflict must be spotted, reported and disrupted.

“What about knife amnesties? These are helpful to raise awareness of the need to reduce the availability of knives. On their own, they have little impact on knife crime.

“Ensure a default position with the CPS that all knife possession results in prosecution and magistrates sentence accordingly. Deterrent is important at that stage but increasing the likelihood of detection has the greater impact on the initial decision to carry a knife.

“I have used all these tactics and spoken to numerous teenagers, parents and staff from a variety of organisations dealing with young people. The key is to get the whole system working together to remove the weapons.“