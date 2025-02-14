Every school in Sheffield has sent a letter to parents urging them to help get their children back into class, after the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose.

The chairman of Sheffield Council’s Education, Children’s and Families Committee, Councillor Dawn Dale, has appealed to every parent of pupils in the city to ‘support your children back into school’, in a letter sent out by every school in Sheffield.

And Sheffield youth services have started ‘reassurance’ patrols in the city, in a bid to reach out to children and teenagers, as officials try to make sure that everyone returns to school following Harvey’s tragic death last week.

Youth clubs run by the service are continuing as normal.

Harvey, aged 15, died after an incident at All Saints School. His family has launched a campaign against knife crime following his death, and his mum Caroline, wants to see knife arches installed at schools.

Floral tribures to Harvey Willgoose Photo: National World / South Yorkshire Police | National World / South Yorkshire Police

Now Coun Dale has written to parents to tell them it is important for youngsters to go to school.

She told parents: “I am sure there will also be some of you concerned about your children’s safety, in schools and across our city.

“I understand you are worried but would encourage you to support your children back into school.

“We know that it is important for children to attend their school or centre for education and receive their education and emotional support from their friends and pastoral teams.”

She does not say if children are staying away from school as a result of the incident.

But she said educational settings in the city were committed to safeguarding their children and young people, and the wider community.

She said that children also received the social benefits of being around their peers at school, and she felt friendship groups could be especially important at difficult times such as this.

She added: “I of course understand the concerns being expressed by pupils and parents across Sheffield as the city comes to terms with what happened last Monday.

“But Sheffield City Council and all the city’s schools are here to listen to them and to provide reassurance that your child can attend their school or educational setting.”